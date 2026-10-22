Thursday Morning 10/22/2026

A Homer youth wilderness group is showing the documentary Arctic Daughter at the Porcupine Theater Sunday at 6 p.m.; and Kenai Peninsula school board members will get the chance to review a proposed Soldotna elementary charter school.

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