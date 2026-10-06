Tuesday Morning 10/06/2026

The public can comment Tuesday on three proposed ordinances before the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly; the Kenai River Marathon, pitched as “26.2 miles through Alaska’s Playground” drew nearly 200 participants from around Alaska and beyond last weekend; and Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin visited Kodiak and reports trawlers and industry advocates say they’re facing a movement immune to fact.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.