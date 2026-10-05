Monday Evening 10/05/2026

The public can comment Tuesday on three proposed ordinances before the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly; the Kenai River Marathon, pitched as “26.2 miles through Alaska’s Playground” drew nearly 200 participants from around Alaska and beyond last weekend; and Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin visited Kodiak and reports trawlers and industry advocates say they’re facing a movement immune to fact.

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