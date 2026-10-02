Friday Morning 10/02/2026

Fat Bear Week has a new weighty winner – and it’s a bear who became famous as a cub for hitching rides on his mama's back; and the use of artificial intelligence in Alaska and proposals to build data centers in the state to support AI have certainly been the *subject* of news stories, amid a global AI boom. But, since earlier this year, the state has seen news stories generated *by* AI, under the authorship of AI agents developed by the humans behind AlaskaNews.com.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.