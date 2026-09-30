Wednesday Morning 09/30/2026

At their last meeting, Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly members gave initial approval to a proposal that would double the length of time that must elapse between when the group appoints a new member, versus when someone is elected to the vacancy; and for the fourth summer in a row, the Kenai River has been closed outright to sportfishing for both king salmon runs.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

