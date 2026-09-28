Monday Morning 09/28/2026

The city of Homer changed how the public finds its meeting agendas; and Homer High School’s 2026 Homecoming celebration took place, September 14th through the 19th.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.