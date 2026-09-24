Thursday Evening 09/24/2026

The Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission opened its yearly review of city harbor rates at its meeting last night; Homer City Council members vote Monday on an ordinance that would put Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms in charge of collecting the city’s sales tax, instead of leaving it to individual hosts; and the Gulf of Alaska is particularly vulnerable to the effects of events like marine heatwaves and El Niños, which can devastate its lucrative fisheries. But a new study has found El Niños can offer some benefits to the Gulf.

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