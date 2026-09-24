Thursday Morning 09/24/2026

It’s Fat Bear Week. The brown bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve have gotten really chubby this summer. Now, you can vote for your favorite heavyset hopeful; and a Funny River man faces murder charges in connection to human remains found in Soldotna earlier this year.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.