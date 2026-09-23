Wednesday Morning 09/23/2026

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on last month’s plane crash in Seldovia that killed all four people on board; and Homer Council on the Arts offers a new version of a collaborative community arts performance: Homer Rising.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

