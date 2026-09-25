Friday Morning 09/25/2026

The Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission opened its yearly review of city harbor rates at its meeting last night; Homer City Council members vote Monday on an ordinance that would put Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms in charge of collecting the city’s sales tax, instead of leaving it to individual hosts; and the Gulf of Alaska is particularly vulnerable to the effects of events like marine heatwaves and El Niños, which can devastate its lucrative fisheries. But a new study has found El Niños can offer some benefits to the Gulf.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.