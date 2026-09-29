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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 09/29/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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The Homer City Council voted unanimously last night against changing how sales taxes are collected on short-term rentals while advancing a measure that would let residents trap feral rabbits; and at their last meeting, Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly members gave initial approval to a proposal that would double the length of time that must elapse between when the group appoints a new member, versus when someone is elected to the vacancy.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez