Tuesday Evening 09/29/2026

The Homer City Council voted unanimously last night against changing how sales taxes are collected on short-term rentals while advancing a measure that would let residents trap feral rabbits; and at their last meeting, Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly members gave initial approval to a proposal that would double the length of time that must elapse between when the group appoints a new member, versus when someone is elected to the vacancy.

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