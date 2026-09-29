Tuesday Morning 09/22/2026

The Homer City Council voted unanimously last night against changing how sales taxes are collected on short-term rentals while advancing a measure that would let residents trap feral rabbits; and two Norwegian filmmakers are planning Alaska showings of their full-length documentary about homelessness in Anchorage.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.