Thursday Evening 10/01/2026

Fat Bear Week has a new weighty winner – and it’s a bear who became famous as a cub for hitching rides on his mama's back; and the use of artificial intelligence in Alaska and proposals to build data centers in the state to support AI have certainly been the *subject* of news stories, amid a global AI boom. But, since earlier this year, the state has seen news stories generated *by* AI, under the authorship of AI agents developed by the humans behind AlaskaNews.com.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.