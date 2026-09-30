Wednesday Evening 09/30/2026

The City of Homer held a “Float Plane Traffic Community Conversation” on Tuesday evening at Kachemak Bay campus to bring together community members and plane operators to discuss topics of concern related to plane traffic on Beluga Lake in Homer.

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