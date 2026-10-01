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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 10/01/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published October 1, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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The City of Homer held a “Float Plane Traffic Community Conversation” on Tuesday evening at Kachemak Bay campus to bring together community members and plane operators to discuss topics of concern related to plane traffic on Beluga Lake in Homer.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

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Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez