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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 10/02/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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The Homer Transfer Facility won’t open on Sundays this winter; Alaska residents and visitors can now find information about tsunami hazards and evacuation routes in one place, on a new interactive map; a third dead beluga whale has been reported in Cook Inlet in just a matter of days; and South Peninsula Behavioral Health Center is holding the Lumberjack Ball: a fundraiser to support the health services Teen Center.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez