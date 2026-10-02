Friday Evening 10/02/2026

The Homer Transfer Facility won’t open on Sundays this winter; Alaska residents and visitors can now find information about tsunami hazards and evacuation routes in one place, on a new interactive map; a third dead beluga whale has been reported in Cook Inlet in just a matter of days; and South Peninsula Behavioral Health Center is holding the Lumberjack Ball: a fundraiser to support the health services Teen Center.

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