Friday Morning 08/14/2026

Alaska State Troopers say the pilot and only occupant of a plane that crashed Sunday in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge survived with minor injuries; and top U.S. Coast Guard officials visited Seward on Monday to tour the future home of two major ships.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.