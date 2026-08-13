Thursday Morning 08/13/2026

Homer Council on the Arts recently presented their 2026 community art awards to local individuals in several categories. The Mary Epperson Arts Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Dave Webster.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.