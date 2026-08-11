Tuesday Evening 08/11/2026

The Homer City Council introduced ordinances Monday night funding a new hiking trail and the next phase of a major harbor expansion project; and Homer’s Jaclyn Arndt completed a solo bike trip from the Arctic to Homer finishing at Land’s End on the evening of August 4th.

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