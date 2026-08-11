Tuesday Morning 08/11/2026

A program that helps people restore their private riverbanks is accepting applications through the end of September; and the Homer City Council introduced ordinances Monday night funding a new hiking trail and the next phase of a major harbor expansion project.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.