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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 08/12/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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The city of Seldovia and Alaska State Parks are urging people to secure attractants and use caution amid high bear activity; and Homer Council on the Arts recently presented their 2026 community art awards to local individuals in several categories. The Mary Epperson Arts Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Dave Webster.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez