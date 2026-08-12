Wednesday Evening 08/12/2026

The city of Seldovia and Alaska State Parks are urging people to secure attractants and use caution amid high bear activity; and Homer Council on the Arts recently presented their 2026 community art awards to local individuals in several categories. The Mary Epperson Arts Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Dave Webster.

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