Wednesday Morning 08/12/2026

The city of Seldovia and Alaska State Parks are urging people to secure attractants and use caution amid high bear activity; and Homer’s Jaclyn Arndt completed a solo bike trip from the Arctic to Homer finishing at Land’s End on the evening of August 4th.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

