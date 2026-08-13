Thursday Evening 08/13/2026

Alaska State Troopers say the pilot and only occupant of a plane that crashed Sunday in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge survived with minor injuries; and top U.S. Coast Guard officials visited Seward on Monday to tour the future home of two major ships.

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