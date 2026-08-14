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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 08/14/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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Homer Council on the Arts recently presented their 2026 community art awards to local individuals in several categories. Artist of the Year was awarded to Carla Klinker; and crab populations in the Bering Sea are struggling, researchers say climate change is a big cause. A new tool described in a study published this month will help researchers predict one of climate change’s biggest threats to crabs: ocean acidity.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez