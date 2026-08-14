Friday Evening 08/14/2026

Homer Council on the Arts recently presented their 2026 community art awards to local individuals in several categories. Artist of the Year was awarded to Carla Klinker; and crab populations in the Bering Sea are struggling, researchers say climate change is a big cause. A new tool described in a study published this month will help researchers predict one of climate change’s biggest threats to crabs: ocean acidity.

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