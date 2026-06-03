Wednesday Evening 06/03/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly wrapped up its months-long budget process for the year and advanced several items at its meeting last night; and in celebration of National Trails Day, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park is bringing volunteers to work on trail assessments and clean up on June 6th.

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