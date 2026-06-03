Wednesday Morning 06/03/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly wrapped up its months-long budget process for the year and advanced several items at its meeting last night; and with the start of summer, Homer Little League held an opening day celebration and a mini-tournament game schedule.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

