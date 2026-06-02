Tuesday Evening 06/02/2026

With the start of summer, Homer Little League held an opening day celebration and a mini-tournament game schedule; and Monday was the last day to officially begin a campaign for state or federal office in Alaska, after a few shakeups late last week.

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