Tuesday Morning 01/02/2026

The beaches that once hosted Alaska's largest razor clam fishery will stay closed for another year; and regional geologist, Bretwood Higman, and his research and work related to climate transition induced landslides is featured in the most recently published edition of National Geographic magazine.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.