Friday Morning 05/29/2026

The Alaska Marine Highway System is canceling multiple sailings for the Tustumena due to a broken bow thruster; the Federal Aviation Administration has proposed fining Alaska Airlines $165,000 for allegedly allowing intoxicated passengers to board its flights; state lawmakers voted to increase state unemployment benefits for the first time since 2009 during the state Legislature’s race to the finish last week; and a federally funded program aims to install thousands of heat pumps across southern Alaska by late 2029.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.