Wednesday Morning 05/27/2026

The nearly 800 foot “Luminara” docked in Homer today on its way to Whittier Alaska; False Pass will soon see a surge in marine traffic as boats head north for the summer salmon seasons, but mariners won’t have the normal guidance they’re used to when trafficking through the shallow Eastern Aleutian pass that connects the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea; and the Homer City Council introduced a new police officer and recognized a community member for years of volunteer work in addition to its regular business last night.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

