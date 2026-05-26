Tuesday Evening 05/26/2026

The nearly 800 foot “Luminara” docked in Homer today on its way to Whittier Alaska; and earlier this month, the lead developer of a natural gas pipeline megaproject in Alaska took two busloads of current and prospective partners on a site tour of a proposed export terminal in Nikiski.

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