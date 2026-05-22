Friday Morning 05/22/2026

A Kenai man allegedly beaten and arrested by two Alaska State Troopers in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the City of Kenai and one of its police officers; and the Alaska Legislature kicked off a special session Thursday to continue working on tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.