Wednesday Morning 05/20/2026

Homer Police responded to a call shortly before 9pm last night for a single vehicle collision into a business on Pioneer Avenue, North Wind Home Collection; a nearly thousand-passenger cruise ship spend yesterday in Homer; this week schools across the Kenai Peninsula complete the 2026 school year with senior graduations; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly commended over 20 local athletes and advanced several items at its meeting last night.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

