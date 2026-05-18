Monday Morning 05/18/2026

A dead whale that washed ashore near Seldovia earlier this month prompted a specialized pathology team to examine the carcass for clues about how the animal lived and died; the state House of Representatives voted unanimously Wednesday to make the giant green cabbage Alaska’s official state vegetable.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.