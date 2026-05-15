Friday Evening 05/15/2026

A dead whale that washed ashore near Seldovia earlier this month prompted a specialized pathology team to examine the carcass for clues about how the animal lived and died; the state House of Representatives voted unanimously Wednesday to make the giant green cabbage Alaska’s official state vegetable.

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