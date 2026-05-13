Wednesday Evening 05/13/2026

The Homer Farmers Market is preparing for its season opener; and the Alaska Legislature’s regular session ends in just over a week, and lawmakers are racing to pass a wide range of bills and resolutions before the deadline.

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