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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 05/12/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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The Homer City Council made two proclamations, advanced a slew of budget amendments and put forth a ballot proposition at its hour long meeting last night; and hundreds of commercial fishermen on Cook Inlet’s east side will no longer be allowed to use their traditional fishing gear when local king salmon runs are poor.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez