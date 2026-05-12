Tuesday Evening 05/12/2026

The Homer City Council made two proclamations, advanced a slew of budget amendments and put forth a ballot proposition at its hour long meeting last night; and hundreds of commercial fishermen on Cook Inlet’s east side will no longer be allowed to use their traditional fishing gear when local king salmon runs are poor.

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