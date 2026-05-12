Tuesday Morning 05/12/2026

Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors will welcome familiar faces back to its central Kenai Peninsula seats; Kenai Peninsula schools will get at least as much local money for operations as they did last year; and the Homer City Council made two proclamations, advanced a slew of budget amendments and put forth a ballot proposition at its hour long meeting last night.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.