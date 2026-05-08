Friday Evening 05/08/2026

Dozens of people gathered in Kenai on Tuesday to recognize the problem of missing and murdered indigenous persons in Alaska, and to remember those who have been lost; and on May 8th, the Homer Electric Association announced the results of the 2026 board of director seats.

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