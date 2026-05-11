Monday Morning 05/11/2026

Dozens of people gathered in Kenai early last week to recognize the problem of missing and murdered indigenous persons in Alaska, and to remember those who have been lost; and on May 8th, the Homer Electric Association announced the results of the 2026 board of director seats.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.