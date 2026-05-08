Friday Morning 05/08/2026

The University of Alaska system holds spring commencement ceremonies across all state campuses in early May 2026; and interest in aquaculture is booming in Alaska, and the federal government is trying to help the industry grow by mapping out “aquaculture opportunity areas” – specific patches of the ocean where kelp and oyster farming are most likely to succeed.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.