Wednesday Morning 05/13/2026

A bill that seeks to make it easier for Alaskans to repair consumer electronics cleared the state Senate Monday and is on its way to the House; and hundreds of commercial fishermen on Cook Inlet’s east side will no longer be allowed to use their traditional fishing gear when local king salmon runs are poor.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

