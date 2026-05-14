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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 05/14/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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Last weekend the Alaska School Activities Association held the annual Solo and Ensemble Music Festival on the UAA campus in Anchorage; and Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game will not permit experimental beach seining on Cook Inlet’s east side this summer.

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KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez