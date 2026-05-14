Thursday Evening 05/14/2026

Last weekend the Alaska School Activities Association held the annual Solo and Ensemble Music Festival on the UAA campus in Anchorage; and Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game will not permit experimental beach seining on Cook Inlet’s east side this summer.

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