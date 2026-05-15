Friday Morning 05/15/2026

Last weekend the Alaska School Activities Association held the annual Solo and Ensemble Music Festival on the UAA campus in Anchorage; and Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game will not permit experimental beach seining on Cook Inlet’s east side this summer.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.