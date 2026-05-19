© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 05/19/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Increases to activity participation and admission fees, plus new training for coaches and directors are among the changes being proposed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s activity handbook; and the Alaska Legislature, in a historic vote, rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox, on Thursday.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez