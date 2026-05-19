Tuesday Morning 05/19/2026

Increases to activity participation and admission fees, plus new training for coaches and directors are among the changes being proposed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s activity handbook; and the Alaska Legislature, in a historic vote, rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox, on Thursday.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.