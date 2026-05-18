Monday Evening 05/18/2026

Increases to activity participation and admission fees, plus new training for coaches and directors are among the changes being proposed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s activity handbook; and the Alaska Legislature, in a historic vote, rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox, on Thursday.

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