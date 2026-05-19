Tuesday Evening 05/19/2026

Homer Police responded to a call shortly before 9pm last night for a single vehicle collision into a business on Pioneer Avenue, North Wind Home Collection; a nearly thousand-passenger cruise ship is spending the day in Homer; and this week schools across the Kenai Peninsula complete the 2026 school year with senior graduations.

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