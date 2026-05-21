Thursday Morning 05/21/2026

Homer's Pier One Theatre opens its summer season this week with "The Little Prince," adapted from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella; Seldovia’s annual non-motorized fishing derby begins Friday and runs through the weekend; and three cruise ships that were set to visit Seward in the last week were rerouted nearly 90 land miles north to Whittier because of ongoing construction at the Seward dock.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.