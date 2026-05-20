Wednesday Evening 05/20/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly commended over 20 local athletes and advanced several items at its meeting last night; Homer's Pier One Theatre opens its summer season this week with "The Little Prince," adapted from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella; and Seldovia’s annual non-motorized fishing derby begins Friday and runs through the weekend.

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