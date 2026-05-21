Thursday Evening 05/21/2026

A Kenai man allegedly beaten and arrested by two Alaska State Troopers in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the City of Kenai and one of its police officers; and three cruise ships that were set to visit Seward in the last week were rerouted nearly 90 land miles north to Whittier because of ongoing construction at the Seward dock.

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